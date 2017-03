× Guilty Plea for Shots Fired at Burger King, Pocono Motel

STROUDSBURG — A woman admits to firing a gun at a Burger King drive-thru in Monroe County.

Mary Lou Check pleaded guilty Monday to assault, DUI, and other counts.

Police say in June of last year, Check threatened to shoot workers at the fast food restaurant in East Stroudsburg.

Officers found Check later after she fired shots at a motel in Mount Pocono.

40.986930 -75.194810