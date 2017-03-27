× City Honors Snow Shovelers

SCRANTON — A family in part of Scranton gave the city a helping hand shoveling during the snowstorm storm earlier this month and on Monday, they were commended by the city for their efforts.

Solana and Diora Franklin received good citizen awards from Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright at Scranton Northeast Intermediate School.

When the blizzard two weeks ago dumped two feet of snow on the city, the girls and their brother Demetrius, a fifth-grader at John Adams, shoveled snow from places around Scranton.

“It was very admirable of them. When most people were complaining, they wanted to do something to help,” said Mayor Courtright.

Not only did the girls and their brother offer to shovel snow, they walked a mile from Capouse Avenue just to ask the mayor if it was OK.

“I wanted to shovel the abandon houses and the sidewalks,” said Diora Franklin.

Robert Butka is the principal at Northeast Intermediate School. He says the girls’ effort to shovel during this storm shows the students are really taking what they learn in the classroom to heart.

“We have a thing where they need to do the right thing every day. It’s called the ‘Panther Pledge’ and the pledge is recited and says a positive role model does the right thing every day.”

Mayor Courtright agrees and hopes these awards set an example for other kids in the district.

“This shows the youth of our city, how good they are, and they are willing to help when things get tough.”

School officials plan to hold a special ceremony for the girls and their brother.