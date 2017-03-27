Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

200-Lb Gold Coin That’s Worth More Than $1 Million Is Stolen

Posted 3:15 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 03:14PM, March 27, 2017

Picture taken on December 8, 2010 shows the gold coin "Big Maple Leaf" on display at Berlin's Bode Museum. Thieves stole the gold coin with a face value of $1 million and weighing 100 kilograms (220 pounds) from Berlin's Bode Museum on March 27, 2017. PHOTO: MARCEL METTELSIEFEN/AFP/Getty Images

BERLIN — A precious gold coin that’s in the Guinness Book of Records for its unsurpassed purity was stolen early Monday from a museum in Germany.

The coin, which weighs more than 200 pounds and has a diameter of more than 20 inches, was taken from the Bode Museum in Berlin after 2 a.m. local time.

Nicknamed “the “Big Maple Leaf,” the coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit to Germany. It has a face value of more than $1 million and a purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

The coin had been in the Bode Museum collection since 2010.

After the theft, Berlin police say a ladder was found near railway tracks close to the museum. They are investigating if it was used in the burglary.

The coin has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and a maple leaf on the other.

