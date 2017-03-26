Casey DeSmith finished with 45 saves, most by a Penguins goalie this season, Sahir Gill and Dominik Simon each scored goals, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat Utica 2-1 Sunday afternoon to sweep three games this weekend.
WBS Penguins Beat Utica 2-1, Sweep the Weekend
