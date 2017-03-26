Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

WBS Penguins Beat Utica 2-1, Sweep the Weekend

Posted 6:42 pm, March 26, 2017, by

Casey DeSmith finished with 45 saves, most by a Penguins goalie this season, Sahir Gill and Dominik Simon each scored goals, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat Utica 2-1 Sunday afternoon to sweep three games this weekend.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s