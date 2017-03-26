Stuck Truck Draws Ire from Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A tractor trailer driving on a closed road became stuck and caused a headache for neighbors in Luzerne County. It's not the first time this has happened, and residents are fed up.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 trucks have been coming up Suscon Road even though signs say the road is closed.

A tow truck had to come free the truck after the driver tried to make a turn and got stuck along Suscon Road in Pittston Township.

The road, which goes over Interstate 81, has been closed since earlier this month due to structural problems.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 not only do trucks continue to get stuck, but they also are causing property damage.

"They have been knocking over mailboxes, mine and the neighbors. My biggest concern is when they come up this hill and get stuck, they end up blocking the road," said John Fagotti of Pittston Township.

No one was hurt. Police have not said if the driver will be cited.

A detour is posted. PennDOT plans send out crews on Monday to see if extra signs are needed.