Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders Home Opener Product Giveaway

Posted 7:00 pm, March 26, 2017, by

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great package of baseball memorabilia courtesy of our friends at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders.  This package includes four tickets to the home opener on April 10th, a Tyler Austin autographed baseball, a railriders t-shirt, and a deck of playing cards.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s