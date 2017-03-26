Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Pet Fest Supports Animals of Luzerne County SPCA

Posted 11:12 pm, March 26, 2017, by

DUPONT -- There was a full house at the Dupont Hose Company Sunday afternoon for a benefit supporting the animals of the Luzerne County SPCA.

People who came enjoyed some food and drinks as well as a bit of live music and a raffle.

Many people who came to the event, brought donations of pet food.

"The outpouring from the community has been great to help these animals out, so we are just having a good time for everybody and everything is going right to the animals," said Suzanne Halko, Luzerne County SPCA.

Organizers hoped to raise $5,000 at the event.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

