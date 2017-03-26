Muscular Dystrophy Association Upland Game Bird Hunt Auction

Ever dreamed of hunting upland game birds behind some of the best trained dogs in the United States? You can win an all inclusive bird hunt by attending the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Black N Blue Ball on April 28th at the Mohegan Sun in Luzerne County. This hunt includes a stay at Echo Farms Hunt Club near Tannersville and a fully guided hunt courtesy of Mike Wagner of Dusty W German Shorthaired Pointers.
