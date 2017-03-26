Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Lending a Helping Hand of Courage

Posted 6:43 pm, March 26, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- People got together at Rodano's in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to raise money for Helping Hands of Courage.

The group is planning to refurbish the waiting room at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center, where children can be interviewed by people who suspect there's been abuse.

People who came to the fundraiser understand how necessary the renovations are for children.

"I think it's important to give kids a good foundation and a comfortable environment that they can be in," said John Koza of Shavertown.

Those who attended were encouraged to bring a Walmart gift card or a new toy for the Children's Advocacy Center.

