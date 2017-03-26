Knocking Down Pins to Fight Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- An event in Wilkes-Barre raised money to fight cancer, one pin at a time.

A Relay for Life team packed Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre Sunday to raise money in the fight against cancer.

Hundreds of people turned out to bowl a few frames and take part in the survivor celebration with R.J. Financial Services.

Many in attendance were personally close to the battle that so many lose every day.

"When I first walked in and saw the amount of people that were here, it absolutely put tears in my eyes because I thought to myself, either they're dealing with cancer themselves, or they're here to support someone with cancer, or unfortunately here to honor someone who has passed away," said Rachel Baxter of Freeland.

A survivors' ceremony was also held during the event.