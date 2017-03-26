Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Knocking Down Pins to Fight Cancer

Posted 6:39 pm, March 26, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- An event in Wilkes-Barre raised money to fight cancer, one pin at a time.

A Relay for Life team packed Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre Sunday to raise money in the fight against cancer.

Hundreds of people turned out to bowl a few frames and take part in the survivor celebration with R.J. Financial Services.

Many in attendance were personally close to the battle that so many lose every day.

"When I first walked in and saw the amount of people that were here, it absolutely put tears in my eyes because I thought to myself, either they're dealing with cancer themselves, or they're here to support someone with cancer, or unfortunately here to honor someone who has passed away," said Rachel Baxter of Freeland.

A survivors' ceremony was also held during the event.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s