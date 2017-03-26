Gourmet Gala: 30 Years of Benefiting Ronald McDonald House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Local cuisine businesses put their best bite forward, all in the name of charity in Luzerne County.

This year's Gourmet Gala was held Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Plains Township.

The event helps to raise money for the Ronald McDonald house, which serves as a home-away-from-home for families of hospitalized children.

Dozens of restaurants from around the area came to support the cause.

"It started off small. It was just a small idea. 'Let's get some restaurants together,' to 'Oh my goodness, there's almost 50 restaurants every year.' And like I said, there's a line at the door. You can't beat it," said Richard Bradshaw, Ronald McDonald house of Scranton.

This was the 30th year for the Gourmet Gala.

The theme for this year's event was Springtime in Paris and WNEP was a proud media sponsor.