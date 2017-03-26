Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Expo Offers Ideas for Revitalizing Home and Yards

Posted 6:45 pm, March 26, 2017, by

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Winter is history and some people are itching to find ways to fix up their homes and yards in Monroe County.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show was held near Mount Pocono this weekend.

The event was held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center.

Vendors had displays set up for anything you would need to spruce up your home or business.

"There's a great variety, everything from the flooring to cabinetry to contractors, so there's a lot of variety and you get to talk with them and see what each one has to offer," said Cindy Kausmeyer of Peckville.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show wrapped up Sunday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s