Expo Offers Ideas for Revitalizing Home and Yards

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Winter is history and some people are itching to find ways to fix up their homes and yards in Monroe County.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show was held near Mount Pocono this weekend.

The event was held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center.

Vendors had displays set up for anything you would need to spruce up your home or business.

"There's a great variety, everything from the flooring to cabinetry to contractors, so there's a lot of variety and you get to talk with them and see what each one has to offer," said Cindy Kausmeyer of Peckville.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show wrapped up Sunday.