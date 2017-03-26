Colorful Conclusion to Ski Season in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- It's the last day of the season for several local ski resorts, but others are planning to stay open a bit longer.

At Shawnee Mountain in the Poconos, managers are calling this a good year with a great ending.

A rainbow-wigged clown cruised down the slopes at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near East Stroudsburg. The last day of the ski season is a chance to go a little wild.

"We are going skiing. We are really excited, last day of the season," said Braka Cohn of Lakewood, New Jersey.

Managers at the resort say they pull out all the stops to end the season on a high note.

"It really makes a difference for next year. People leave thinking winter, and they are very excited about winter to return," said Robin Manfredi, Shawnee Mountain.

Lift tickets were free for people who dress up, such as a dancing robot and family of Legos. Even season passes for next winter were up for grabs in the costume contest.

This final festival was originally scheduled for last weekend, but with so much snow, management decided to let it ride. But even a base made by a blizzard doesn't last forever

"I really love everything around here, all the skiers, the snowboarders. I do it myself. I really miss this place when it's closed, but I will be back next year," said Jamal White, lift attendant.