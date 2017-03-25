Rep. Cartwright on Health Care Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- After President Trump requested that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pull the American Health Care Act before a scheduled vote, the future of health care in the US is up in the air.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright during Dupont's centennial celebration Saturday night in Luzerne County.

His appearance comes on the heels of the Republicans' failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

For the congressman, that's an encouraging sign for the future that both sides can get closer to a better deal.

"Can we improve Obamacare in a bipartisan fashion? I think we can," said Rep. Cartwright. "I think a lot of the moderate Republicans are coming around to understand that the people want the Affordable Care Act to work. They just want to make sure it works for everybody. It doesn't unfairly penalize one group over another and keeps our hospitals and our doctors above water financially so they can continue to help us with our health care."

Even after Friday's inability to strike a deal, President Trump claims a health care plan can still be put together.