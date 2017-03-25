Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Relaxing with Yoga and Beer

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- Life can be stressful, but in one part of Luzerne County they've brewed up the recipe for relaxation.

Home Yoga and Barre hosted a beer and yoga workshop at the Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston on Saturday.

Participants got a yoga session followed by two pints of beer for tasting.

"It's a lot more fun knowing that afterwards you get to enjoy a nice taste of beer," said Holly Check of Wilkes-Barre.

Organizers said the event encourages people to socialize after taking a yoga class rather than just heading home.

