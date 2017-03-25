Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Native American Art & Artifacts on Display in Susquehanna County

Posted 7:27 pm, March 25, 2017

HARMONY TOWNSHIP -- Some people in Susquehanna County had the opportunity to learn a little bit about the history of the region.

The American Indian Cultural Center near Susquehanna celebrated its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

Showcasing artifacts and art collections from across the country, the event focuses on the now-extinct Susquehannock tribe, who were native to the area.

"It's so educational, and it's just a lovely place to come and peaceful just to look at everything and learn about everything. It's just wonderful," said Alyce Marshall of New Milford.

Beginning next month, the center will host workshops taught by Native Americans.

