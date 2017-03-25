× In Your Neighborhood

6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Misericordia University sponsors the Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Easter Bunny. It’s held on campus at the Banks Student Life Center on Saturday, April 8 with two seating for brunch at 10:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. with a photographer available. Individual photos and photo packages will be available for purchase. The Egg Hunt is at 11:00 a.m. Ticket are $12 per adult, $6 for children 5-12 years, and children under 5 years are admitted free. You can register online at cougarconnect.misericordia.edu/bunny, or call 570-674-6764.

MetroCast “Giving Back 5K”

MetroCast sponsors “Giving Back 5K” to benefit Veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital. Start & finish for the 5K is at Summerhill Volunteer Fire Company, Summerhill Road, Berwick on Saturday, April 8. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. Trophies are given to the top 3 people overall. Medals are presented to the top 3 people in each of 14 ages groups for males & females. Early registration by April 7 is $25; race day registration is $30. Make checks payable to MetroCast Foundation, 911 N. Market St., Berwick 18603. For more information or to register online go to: MetroCast.com/5K (online registration ends 4/3/17), or call 570-802-5660.