In Your Neighborhood

6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Misericordia University sponsors the Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Easter Bunny.  It’s held on campus at the Banks Student Life Center on Saturday, April 8 with two seating for brunch at 10:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. with a photographer available.  Individual photos and photo packages will be available for purchase.  The Egg Hunt is at 11:00 a.m.  Ticket are $12 per adult, $6 for children 5-12 years, and children under 5 years are admitted free.  You can register online at cougarconnect.misericordia.edu/bunny, or call 570-674-6764.

MetroCast “Giving Back 5K”

MetroCast sponsors “Giving Back 5K” to benefit Veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital.  Start & finish for the 5K is at Summerhill Volunteer Fire Company, Summerhill Road, Berwick on Saturday, April 8.  Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9:00 a.m.  Trophies are given to the top 3 people overall.  Medals are presented to the top 3 people in each of 14 ages groups for males & females.  Early registration by April 7 is $25; race day registration is $30.  Make checks payable to MetroCast Foundation, 911 N. Market St., Berwick 18603.  For more information or to register online go to:  MetroCast.com/5K (online registration ends 4/3/17), or call 570-802-5660.

 

