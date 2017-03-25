× Hit and Run in Union County Under Investigation

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a hit and run after a vehicle hit a sign in front of a business in Union County.

According to state police, the driver ran a stop sign and took out a sign at Fero Vineyards and Winery near Lewisburg sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the vehicle ended up in a retention pond and was then pulled out by another vehicle.

The owner of the business tells Newswatch 16 this is the second time this sort of thing has happened.

Anyone with information on the wreck in union County is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.