Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- An event in Luzerne County aimed to give kids healthy smiles.

The Kids' Cavity Prevention Day in Nanticoke was held by Luzerne County Community College Dental Department and the Northeast Pennsylvania Dental Hygiene Association.

The program on Saturday was designed for kids ages 3 to 17. It offered free dental exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, and free dental health supplies.