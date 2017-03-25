Fracking Lawsuit Dismissed 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON TOWNSHIP -- The fight to allow fracking in Wayne County has been shot down.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that sought to have a natural gas well pad on hunting club land in northern Wayne County.

The Delaware River Basin Commission, which regulates drilling in the area, does not have regulations in place for fracking like the rest of the state, essentially putting a moratorium on drilling on its land.

In dismissing the suit, the judge recognized the agency's control over fracking in that area.