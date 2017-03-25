Cinderella's Closet Unique Boutique will be Wednesday, April 12 from 4pm - 8pm at Genetti Manor in Dickson City. There will also be a Fashion Show on Friday, April 7 at 6pm at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.
Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA – Good Morning PA
-
Good Morning PA – Lynnette’s Twirlerettes
-
Good Morning PA – Splashin’ with Compassion Polar Plunge
-
Good Morning PA – Clear Run Intermediate School
-
Good Morning PA – All Saints Academy
-
Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
-
-
Good Morning PA – Stroudsburg High School
-
Good Morning PA – Twirl-A-Thon
-
Good Morning PA Eynon Archbald Lions Club
-
Good Morning PA Berwick Area Middle School S.O.A.R.
-
Good Morning PA – West Scranton High School
-
-
Wyoming Area Drama Club – Good Morning Pennsylvania
-
Greater Nanticoke Area High School – Life Skills Class
-
Vodka Maker Helps SPCA