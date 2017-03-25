Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA – Good Morning PA

Posted 9:06 am, March 25, 2017, by

Cinderella's Closet Unique Boutique will be Wednesday, April 12 from 4pm - 8pm at Genetti Manor in Dickson City. There will also be a Fashion Show on Friday, April 7 at 6pm at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s