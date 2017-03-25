Celebration Continues Despite Girardville Postponing St Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARDVILLE -- On a day when the streets in Girardville were expected to be full of green and festivities for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, instead they were empty. Organizers officially postponed the parade until April 8 due to all the leftover snow.

People who already made travel arrangements, however, still came to Girardville to celebrate.

"It seemed to be getting bigger every year, and people came from all over and had a grand time. And we are disappointed it had to be canceled," said Lucrecia Christman of Girardville.

Christman had family come from places including Philadelphia, Florida, Massachusetts and California ready to enjoy the parade.

"Since the parade was supposed to be today, I stayed for it, but it's not and that's okay because I still have my family," said Cindy Piergallini of Florida.

Organizers say the parade has never been postponed before because of weather. Although most of the snow has melted, they wanted to make sure everyone had a place to park. They are expecting a bounce back for the parade in two weeks.

"This one Mother Nature was a little bit more cruel, but we figure by April 8 we should be ready to go, all roads patched, all roads available, and everyone ready to have a good time," said Joe Wayne, president of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Still, most people were happy to be able to spend time together even without a parade going down Main Street.

"I love all the dancing and the bagpipes and the people from all over the place representing their Irish heritage, but I think the reason we all come is for family," said Rachel Moran from Philadelphia.

The parade on April 8 is set to step off at noon.