At 101, Lifelong Dupont Resident Is Older Than Borough Celebrating Centennial

DUPONT -- At Dupont's centennial celebration, it was the borough's oldest resident who stole the limelight.

After 100 years, the original borough building still stands. It's now a motorcycle parts shop.

Dupont's centennial celebration was held Saturday inside the Dupont VFW.

Lifetime resident Margaret Milewski even got a key to Dupont--as she should--she's outlived the borough.

"I guess they had to honor somebody, and they figured they couldn't find anybody older," Milewski said.

At 101, when Milewski was born, the borough wasn't even officially recognized yet. And for Milewski, it was a different way of life.

"When you're in the town and you're here all your life, there's a change. There's a big change. You don't know your neighbors anymore," she said.

"To have somebody that's older than the borough and seen the entire history of Dupont is amazing," said Bob Price, Dupont Progress Committee.

It was a celebration of sorts not just for the borough, but for Milewski and her entire family: generations upon generations here in Dupont.

"It's an honor," said Diane Milewski Skrzysowski, her daughter. "She's made it this far. She had a tough life. Now things are a lot better for her, and we're just glad she's with us here this long."