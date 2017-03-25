Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The Family Service Association of NEPA hosted its 15th annual Spring Gala and auction at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

The annual gala benefits the nonprofit organization known for programs that help families and high-risk youth including a helpline for people in crisis.

"Just seeing the people here who are and the efforts to help strengthen our families throughout the Wyoming Valley and the counties that we serve. It just feels good to know that there's that much support out here," said Michael Zimmerman, CEO Family Service Association of NEPA.

The theme for this year's gala was "An Evening in Monte Carlo," and the top prizes of the night including a $1,000 gift card to Simon and Co. Jewelers, a week-long vacation to Disney, and more.