35th Bowl For Kids’ Sake in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- Hundreds of bowlers knocked down pins in Wilkes-Barre to help children.

The Bowl for Kids' Sake at Stanton Lanes benefited Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

For 35 years, this event has help raise thousands of dollars to help the programs that help boys and girls in need of mentoring.

"This fundraiser helps us raise funds to recruit, screen, and train volunteers that we can match with children who are facing adversity in their lives," said Tanya Olaviany, with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Bridge.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman were the emcees of the event.

Other familiar faces on hand included Tom and Noreen Clark, who were both honored for the years they devoted to the event in Wilkes-Barre.