Wrestling Tournament Means Big Bucks for the Area

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — The parking lot is filled outside the Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre, and inside you’d think there was a big hockey game.

Instead, thousands have made their way from all over the state for the Pennsylvania Youth Wrestling Championships, including a grandmother from outside Philadelphia sporting her rally sweatshirt and all.

“I hope he wins and I’m glad to be here,” said Diane Moses.

Nearly 1,000 of the state’s best wrestlers ages 12 and under compete here.

In a span of just three days’ worth of events, organizers estimate about $5 million dollars are pumped into the area.

“That’s in large part due to the hotels, the restaurants, the shopping, the admission fees to the arena, program sales, apparel sales, there’s a whole network of financial gains,” explained tournament director Thomas Traver.

Tournament officials estimate that for every wrestler competing, there are about four or five adults with them this weekend, meaning more money pumped into the community.

The Wolfe family from Shikellamy is six strong to watch 12-year-old Gage Wolfe compete. They even stayed in a nearby hotel Thursday night.

“I think it brings and attracts a lot of people to the area which is good for the businesses around this area. It also puts a lot of people in hotels which I think is good as well,” said Shelly Wolfe.

The competition wraps up Saturday and will return to the area for next year’s competition as well.