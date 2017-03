× Woman Dead After Monroe County Crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash in Monroe County Thursday night.

State police say Verna Russman, 48, from Blakeslee died when her car went into a ditch and hit a tree on Route 209 near Sciota around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say speed was a factor in the crash and Russman was not wearing a seatbelt in Monroe County.