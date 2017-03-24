This U-Shaped Skyscraper Aims to Be the Longest in the World

NEW YORK — One architecture firm hopes to create the longest building in the world by bending a skyscraper in half.

The Big Bend is a curved, 4,000 foot-long skyscraper planned on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row. It’s the brainchild of Oiio Studio.

It’s no secret that there is a space issue in Manhattan. Architects build up because there is no room to build out.

“If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York, we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan,” reads the building proposal on Oiio’s website.

The designer of the project, Ioannis Oiaonomou, was inspired to create the U-shaped structure after learning that a company created an elevator that not only moves vertically, but also horizontally.

The Big Bend is just an idea – for now.

Oiaonomou has sent the plans to a few companies and is currently seeking investments.