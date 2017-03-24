Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Test Your Fitness: Registration Opens for ‘Clash for Cash’

Posted 5:35 am, March 24, 2017

Think you're fit? Now's your chance to prove it at one of northeastern Pennsylvania's largest fitness competitions called "Clash for Cash."

Registration is now open for the charity event.

It takes place Saturday, June 24, at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre. Spots are limited.

The money raised benefits this fall's WNEP's Ryan's Run 8 which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Head here to signup and to learn more about the workouts involved in the charity fitness competition.

