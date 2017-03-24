Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

State Attorney General Dismisses Lawsuit Against Nursing Homes

Posted 6:00 pm, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:58PM, March 24, 2017

HARRISBURG -- The State Attorney General's lawsuit against 25 nursing homes -- some of which are here in our area -- has been dismissed by the Commonwealth Court.

The lawsuit against Golden Living Centers was filed in July of 2015 by then-Attorney General Kathleen Kane.

The lawsuit claimed that patients were not receiving basic services.

Last month, some of the centers named in the lawsuit were sold to another company, Priority Healthcare Group. Priority purchased 12 centers in Pennsylvania, including seven in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Of the seven local centers, six of them were named in the original lawsuit.

