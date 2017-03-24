Shock in Tunkhannock as District Moves to Close Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- People in a school district in Wyoming County are shocked after the Tunkhannock Area School Board voted Thursday night to close three of the four elementary schools.

The consolidation has been in the works for some time, but many are still surprised by the decision.

The superintendent confirmed that the Tunkhannock Area School District will be closing three of its four elementary schools. The vote to close the schools came at a school board meeting Thursday night.

The closings won't begin until the 2018/2019 school year.

The superintendent says the board decided to close the schools because enrollment is going down and the district wants to centralize education for students.

Kindergarten through second grade will be placed at the Roslund building.

Third through sixth graders will be at the current middle school.

Seventh grade will be at the administration building

and grade eight through 12 will be at the high school.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 they have concerns but will get try to get adjusted to the changes.

"We just have to be as positive as we can, don't put negative energy on our kids and make it the best we can and change is never easy for any of us," said Tunkhannock resident Kelly Fry.

There is no word what will happen to these soon-to-be vacant buildings

The Tunkhannock Area School District will hold a meeting next Thursday which will be open to the public.