Pink and Blue Day Raises Awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

DUNMORE -- March 24th marks the annual Pink and Blue Day, aimed to raise awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). The colors -- corresponding to the ones in the SIDS Awareness ribbon -- were proudly displayed at an area elementary school, all in an effort to promote a walk to help raise money to fight the disease.

Mari Hayes and Greg Zayac were on hand at Dunmore Elementary Friday morning to promote the Jog for Jude 5K, with the proceeds being donated to help fight against the disease.

Jude was the name of Zayac's son -- and Hayes' nephew -- who passed away from the illness. Jude would've been a student at Dunmore Elementary.

"I think this cause has caught the hearts of our entire community, whether it's an infant in their own lives or an infant that belongs to someone that they love," said Hayes. "I think everyone was impacted by the loss of Jude and has really rallied behind our cause."

The Jog for Jude 5K will be held on April 23 at the Dunmore Community Center.