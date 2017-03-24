Newswatch 16 Goes Out in the Community, Speaks to Local Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING/LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Two familiar faces from the Newswatch 16 team were out and about Friday, speaking to groups of local students about reading, writing, and journalism.

Jon Meyer was on hand at Mehoopany Elementary in Wyoming County, reading to kindergarteners, first and second graders. The kids reportedly had "a lot of questions about the news," and enjoyed hearing stories like "K is for Keystone," a book all about what makes Pennsylvania a great state -- from A to Z.

Meanwhile, Stacy Lange was invited back home to her alma mater -- Abington Heights Middle School near Clarks Summit.

She attended a career fair for 6th and 7th graders, speaking with students who were interested in journalism inside the school's very own TV station.