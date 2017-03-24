× Mother Sent to Prison in Child Endangerment Case

WILKES-BARRE — A mother accused of injuring her 5-month-old baby in Luzerne County will spend up to five years in prison.

Ashley Jackson of Edwardsville was sentenced Friday to 30 to 60 months in prison.

Last summer, she pleaded no contest to the charges against her.

Authorities say Jackson’s baby boy was taken to a hospital in 2012 with severe head injuries.

She’s been ordered to undergo anger management treatment and have no contact with the child.