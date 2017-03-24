Motel Owner Accused of Groping Girl

LIVE NOW: House Debates Affordable Care Act Replacement Bill
Posted 12:05 pm, March 24, 2017, by

Mayurkumar Shah

DUNMORE — A motel owner in Lackawanna County is accused of sexually abusing one of his guests, a 13-year-old girl.

That girl’s family was staying at Scottish Inns along the O’Neill Highway in Dunmore because their home had been damaged during last week’s snow storm.

Last Friday, the 13-year-old girl and another child were left alone at the motel and they came in contact with the motel’s owner.

Mayurkumar Shah was arrested Friday morning by police in Dunmore. He’s charged with corruption of minors and inappropriate contact with a minor both felonies.

The girl told her parents and then police that Shah came into her motel room several times while her parents were out and groped her three times.

Shah is not accused of having inappropriate contact with the other child that she was with at the time.

Shah was taken to be arraigned Friday morning.

 

