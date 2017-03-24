Middle School Students Hold Dual Fundraiser in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Some middle school students in Luzerne County were especially busy planning two separate fundraisers -- both benefitting their school, as well as the memory of someone integral to it.

The students of Wyoming Valley West Middle School gathered Friday night for an arts event and fashion show. It began with music from the student orchestra, with dozens of other students modeling different styles of clothing.

The money raised from the event will benefit the school's student council.

Well, most of it -- there was a special donation jar to collect separate funds in memory of a teacher at the school who passed away in January.

Speech therapist Kevin Suchocki worked at the school for five years, before passing away two months ago. Students put together a special "In Memory" slide show in his honor.

"It's just really great to be chosen for an event that's in memory of one of our teachers. It's just really great," said eighth grader Aiden Shymanski.

The students told Newswatch 16 that Suchocki was also very involved with the Phoenix Performing Arts Center, and the money from the jar will be donated there in his memory.