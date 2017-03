× Man Admits to Sex Assaults on Three Children

JIM THORPE — A man has pleaded guilty to raping three young children in Carbon County.

Jared Novy, 36, from Jim Thorpe, was charged with 22 counts of having sexual contact with children.

Police say Novy pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting two girls and boy, ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old.

Novy faces a minimum of four years in prison.