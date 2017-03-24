× Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

Despite all of the recent cold and snowy weather lately, there’s hope! An event hitting Monroe County this weekend could have you thinking Spring. It all ties into the Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show. It runs this weekend at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center near Mount Pocono. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the resort Friday to find out what’s on tap.

Organizers tell us the home and outdoor living show features hundreds of exhibits that’ll give people renovation ideas for their homes all the way from the foundation to the roof.

The event is also collecting items for the non profit “Operation Touch of Home.” The all volunteer group collects items for troops overseas. To learn more about what’s needed and more details on the event in general, head here!

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday March 26th, 2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Kalahari Resort & Convention Center, 250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor PA 18349

COST: $5.00 per person. Children 18 and under are free.