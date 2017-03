Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG POND -- A former Pike County Deputy Sheriff was found guilty of lesser charges, after having been accused of raping two young girls over two decades ago.

Former Deputy Sheriff John Conte was found guilty of endangering the welfare of children -- but found not guilty of rape -- during his trial Friday.

Conte was accused of assaulting two women when they were young girls at a home in Monroe County when both were between the ages of 4 and 10 years of age.