× Flames Damage Home in Wayne County

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP — Flames tore through a home near Honesdale Friday afternoon, leaving a family temporarily homeless.

Crews were called to the home along Wanaka Road around 1:15 p.m. Friday. According to the Fire Chief, it is believed the flames began in the kitchen — appearing to originate from grease fire — and spreading throughout the structure.

Two people were home at the time, but they were not injured.