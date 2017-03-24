× Charges Filed Against Woman Who Tried to Sell Access Card

WILLIAMSPORT — A Lycoming County woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to sell her SNAP benefits on a Facebook page.

The Office of the Inspector General has charged Tanya Keenan-Mack, 37, of Williamsport with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) trafficking and access device fraud after she made a post to social media attempting to sell her benefits in exchange for drugs.

The charges, as outlined by the Inspector General, allege that last month “Keenan-Mack exchanged $194 in SNAP benefits on her Electronic Benefit Transfer Access (EBT) Card for heroin. The SNAP benefits were withdrawn at a Weis Markets and a Walmart last month.”

That social media post was shared hundreds of times.

The preliminary hearing for Keenan-Mack’s charges will be held April 4th in Williamsport.