Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Charges Filed Against Woman Who Tried to Sell Access Card

Posted 5:01 pm, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:00PM, March 24, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT — A Lycoming County woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to sell her SNAP benefits on a Facebook page.

The Office of the Inspector General has charged Tanya Keenan-Mack, 37, of Williamsport with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) trafficking and access device fraud after she made a post to social media attempting to sell her benefits in exchange for drugs.

The charges, as outlined by the Inspector General, allege that last month “Keenan-Mack exchanged $194 in SNAP benefits on her Electronic Benefit Transfer Access (EBT) Card for heroin. The SNAP benefits were withdrawn at a Weis Markets and a Walmart last month.”

That social media post was shared hundreds of times.

The preliminary hearing for Keenan-Mack’s charges will be held April 4th in Williamsport.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s