Bingo A No-Go at Senior Apartments in Carbon County

PALMERTON — Some senior citizens in Carbon County are fighting to get their bingo games back after the state gaming commission pulled the plug on their bi-weekly games.

The group needs special permits to play in their senior apartment complex and is hoping local officials will help to bring back the game.

Usually the folding tables are covered in bingo squares and chips at the Palmer House in Palmerton, but lately, they have been collecting dust.

Bingo players at the senior housing complex were told by the state game commission they couldn’t play without permits.

“We haven’t had bingo at all this year and people miss it,” said Karen Kuntzman. “These people walk with walkers, canes, some even in buggies. They don’t get out of here except for a doctor’s appointment sometimes. They miss it and they are bored.”

Kuntzman says bingo ended after someone reported the bi-weekly games to the state gaming commission.

Members of the group were told they needed to have special permits when playing for money.

“I just think it’s a shame that it had to come to this,” said Patti Walck.

Because the bingo woes come with legal issues, those we spoke to hope someone in the county can help bring their game back.

“The bingo law states that senior citizens, a building housing primarily senior citizens in a subsidized building, playing bingo for entertainment purposes with nominal amounts of money are entitled to a free bingo permit. That’s what we want,” Kuntzman explained.

According to state law, because the bingo group is not an official nonprofit, their application for a permit was denied.

The group would need to become an official corporation and that costs much more than a $3 game of bingo.

“I honestly cannot believe for a permit this is true, however but if it’s true, please tell us what we have to do without spending all this money which we absolutely do not have,” Barbara Reherig said.

The group hopes to continue working with officials to try to get their games back.