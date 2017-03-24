Arc of Luzerne County Holds Annual Awards Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The Arc of Luzerne County held its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre.

This year, football great Rocky Bleier was invited to tell his own story of courage and strength, powering through injuries he suffered fighting in the Vietnam War to become a four time super bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"About overcoming the obstacles within our lives, and we all face them, no matter what we may do," said Rocky Bleier. "So what spurs us on, and sometimes it's other people who give us the encouragement to do something not only within our community but within our lives to overcome challenges that are set before us."

The Arc of Luzerne County hosts the awards dinner every year to honor those who inspire and help others with intellectual and developmental disabilities.