Worker Accused of Theft from Personal Care Center in Scranton

SCRANTON — A woman is accused of stealing from a resident of a personal care center in Scranton where she worked.

Police say Amanda Englehart used information from a check made out to Scranton Manor to open a fake bank account with the victim’s name.

Englehart told authorities she transferred $5,000 into the bogus account and used the money to pay bills and buy food and clothes.

She’s also accused of opening a cable account in another resident’s name because she could not get one on her own.