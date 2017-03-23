Worker Accused of Theft from Personal Care Center in Scranton

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Posted 3:40 pm, March 23, 2017

SCRANTON — A woman is accused of stealing from a resident of a personal care center in Scranton where she worked.

Police say Amanda Englehart used information from a check made out to Scranton Manor to open a fake bank account with the victim’s name.

Englehart told authorities she transferred $5,000 into the bogus account and used the money to pay bills and buy food and clothes.

She’s also accused of opening a cable account in another resident’s name because she could not get one on her own.

