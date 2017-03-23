Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Posted 10:25 am, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23AM, March 23, 2017

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April is moving slower than normal and her recent belly growth in ‘mind blowing,’ according to a post Thursday morning on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page.

Her vet reported a happy girl earlier Wednesday afternoon. As you can see from the live feed, her back end is huge and her tail is up.

While April’s calf has yet to make an appearance, there are other Animal Adventure Park ‘newbies,’ including some new goats.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23  as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

