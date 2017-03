Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Authorities are searching for three people accused of stealing credit card information in Scranton.

Surveillance photos show three men at the Citizens Bank along South Main Street in the city. According to Scranton's Police Chief, he believes these suspects used skimming devices to obtain credit card information from ATM's.

Citizens are being asked to contact Scranton police if they recognize any of these men, or have information about the crimes.