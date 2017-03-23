× Underage Party at Teacher’s Home Busted in Columbia County

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP — Police busted a teenage drinking party over the weekend in Columbia County at the home of a teacher.

Officers say more than three dozen teens were there, mostly students from Southern Columbia High School.

Locust Township police say the teacher and his wife didn’t know the party was happening at their house, but a lot of students are now in trouble.

Southern Columbia school officials and police are still trying to identify all those involved in the underage drinking.

Officers were called early Sunday Morning to the house on Lake Glory Road near Elysburg.

Police say 30 to 40 students were at the home of a teacher at Southern Columbia while he and his wife were away. Police tell us their child threw the party.

When police arrived, kids trying to escape ran through snow some even losing their shoes.

“A lot of the students or people that were there. a bunch of them fled. took off running,” said Locust Township Police Chief Allen Breach.

Police found beer cans, pot pipes, and a small amount of marijuana at the house.

So far, 17 people have cited. Fines could be as much as $455.

The Southern Columbia School District tells Newswatch 16 most of these students are involved in sports and extracurricular activities there and will be punished with a 20-game suspension.

The school district views participation in extracurricular activities as a privilege and not a right. The district’s code of conduct for all students who participate in extracurricular activities will be enforced regardless of where or when the conduct occurs.

Members of the community tell say this can serve as a wake-up call for the community.

“It can help people remember that these things happen. They still have a lot to learn and with the help of parents, coaches, and the school, and the community they will be fine,” said Elysburg resident Royce Surak.

Police Chief Allen Breach urges parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drug and alcohol use.

“They should be taking this opportunity to talk to their kids about their choices and decisions, as well as if they have any suspicions, have their kid take an over-the-counter drug test.”

The superintendent reiterated the sentiments of police, saying the teacher and his wife didn’t know the party was being held.

Police are still looking for who provided the drugs and alcohol. Anyone with more information is asked to contact them.