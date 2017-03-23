× Tunkhannock School District to Reconsolidate Schools

TUNKHANNOCK — A school district in Wyoming County has voted to move forward with a plan that reconfigures and consolidates all buildings for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Tunkhannock School District released a statement Thursday outlining the school board’s decision to move ahead with “Option 6” — consolidating all outlying elementary school buildings and reconfiguring the grade set up.

Currently, the plan is outlined as followed:

Kindergarten through Second Grade: the building currently known as Roslund

Third through Sixth Grades: the current middle school building

Seventh Grade Academy: the current Administration building

Eighth through Twelfth Grades: at the current high school, potentially utilizing the “School within a School” model for 8th and 9th grades.

While the district announced that there have been no formal plans in regards to the use of the three outlying elementary buildings, they hope “to find methods to repurpose them that would maintain district ownership and community enrichment, if possible.”

The Tunkhannock Area School Board meets next Thursday, March 30, 2017 to discuss the next steps in the process.