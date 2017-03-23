Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Talkback 16: In Defense of “Youse”

Posted 6:21 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57PM, March 23, 2017

In today's edition of Talkback 16, callers commented on the budget-blasting blizzard, replacing the mounds of snow with mounds of debt. Plus, calls came in defense of a grammatically incorrect, but much loved regional dialect staple -- the word "youse."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s