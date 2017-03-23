× Prison Sentence for Deadly Wayne County Crash

HONESDALE — The driver in a crash that killed a passenger was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Jonathon Dinan, 29, from Lake Como, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for the crash that killed Amanda Syzmanosky, 24, of Mt. Pleasant in April of 2016. He pleaded guilty in January.

Investigators said Dinan’s blood/alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Symanosky was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.